Obituary: William K. McKenzie

William K. McKenzie, 86, A Retired Somerville Police Officer, who resided in Medford for the past 32 years and was formerly of Somerville; where he was born and raised, passed away on February 10, 2017.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary E. (Troisi).

Loving father of Stephanie A. McSweeney and her husband Mark of St. Charles, IL, Stephen P. McKenzie and his wife Dana of Stoneham, Stewart A. McKenzie and his wife Cheryl, Stacey A. Donaghey and her husband Michael all of Medford.

Dear brother of Jean Harris of Malden, Phyllis Efstratiou and her husband James of Saugus.

Cherished grandfather of Jay, Timothy and Angela McKenzie, Kyle Donaghey, Nicole and Ryan McSweeney.

Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Wednesday morning at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Medford at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends invited.

Calling Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm.

Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.

Late veteran US Army, Korean War. Late member George Dilboy Post #529 and DAV Chapter #27, Somerville.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bill’s name to The Jimmy Fund, DFCI – P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.