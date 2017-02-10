Nunziato Park & Stormwater Project Meetings

The City of Somerville’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, and the City Engineering Department, invite all interested community members to the next community meeting in a public meeting series to discuss construction updates and park design for the upcoming Nunziato Field Stormwater and Park reconstruction project. The meetings will be held on February 13, and February 22 (see below for details). Nunziato Field and Off-Leash Recreation Area is the location of an important stormwater infrastructure project that will alleviate flooding in the surrounding neighborhood during severe rain. The renovation project will also include installation of a new grass field, dog park, and seating areas.

Upcoming Meetings:

Park Design Meeting: Monday, February 13, 6 p.m.

Construction Impacts Meeting: Wednesday, February 23, 6 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the Somerville High School Library, 81 Highland Ave.

For more information on the infrastructure project, contact Bryan Manter in the Engineering Department at 617-625-6600 ext. 5416, or BManter@somervillema.gov. For information on the park redesign, contact Luisa Oliveira in Parks and Open Space at 617-625-6600 ext. 2529, or LOliveira@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Betsy Allen, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or BAllen@somervillema.gov.