Somerville Public Schools closed Friday, February 10

On February 9, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

Given today’s blizzard, the amount of snow, and the severe temperature and weather conditions projected to continue through tomorrow, all schools will remain closed on Friday, February 10. The projected wind and temperature patterns, combined with today’s snowfall compromises safe travel in and around our community. We will keep you updated regarding Friday afternoon athletic activities at SHS and the Friday night performance of the Somerville High School musical.

— Somerville Public Schools

 
