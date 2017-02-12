Mardi Gras Concert/Party to benefit homeless

By Rebecca Danvers

In these harsh days of winter, the Somerville Homeless Coalition is working hard to keep people safe, through emergency shelters, Project Soup and food assistance, homelessness prevention and affordable housing programs, medical assistance, educational programs, and more.

A special Mardi Gras party/concert at the Burren on Sunday, February 26 will invite music lovers to enjoy live New Orleans style music and songs, while supporting the work of the SHC.

Award-winning singer/songwriters Lisa Housman and Dave Falk, of the band Sweet Wednesday, will be hosting the event, sharing original songs as well as traditional New Orleans favorites like Lakes of Pontchartrain, Saint James Infirmary, and When the Saints Come Marching In.

Instrumentation will include vocals, harmonies, guitars, harmonica, mandolin, bass, drums, violin, banjo, and viola.

The show will feature guest appearances by some local legends, including Yani Batteau, Reverend Busker (Michael Sullivan), Rachel Raven, Janet Connerney and Laurence Scudder (of Spotted Tiger).

“We wanted to put together a show where we could play with our amazingly talented friends some of our favorite songs from New Orleans,” Housman said. “We’ve been introduced to so many cool songs from touring as a duo and with the band, and the wonderful Louisiana music we’ve been exposed to has definitely influenced our songs about Massachusetts, as well.”

The festivities will include original songs by Reverend Busker, who performed for many years in New Orleans at clubs and on the streets, and has played Jazz Fest numerous times. Busker has shared the stage with Natalie Merchant, Mighty Sam McClain, and many other high profile artists, and is excited to share his songs inspired by the region, to the accompaniment of Dave Falk on Cajun fiddle.

“Think about the last time you received an unexpected and totally delightful gift. That’s just how I felt when I heard the music of Sweet Wednesday. You’ll forgive the gushing when you hear the alt-country, folk, roots sound of the Boston-based duo known individually as Dave Falk and Lisa Housman. I didn’t think musicians made music this addictive anymore.”

All ages are welcome at the afternoon performance (2:30 – 4:30 p.m.) on Sunday, February 26 at the Burren. There will be no cover charge, with all donations collected via “pass the hat” going to the Somerville Homeless Coalition. Mardi Gras masks and beads are welcome.