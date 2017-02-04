Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival comes to Somerville Theatre

The week that Sci-Fi lovers wait for all year has finally come, Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival #42 starts February 10th at the Somerville Theatre, bringing 10 days of new and classic vital sci-fi film to area fans, culminating in a wild 24-hour sci-fi marathon!
This year’s festival’s predominant themes are those that scare us all as we look to the future:
Social Media as The Enemy, The Most Dangerous Game: Humans Being Hunted,
Viruses, and (of course) Zombies!
Some Highlights of the Festival Include:
Sci-Fi New England Day: Monday February 13th:
A whole day of programming devoted to the local
filmmakers, many of who will be
conducting Q&A’s after their films!
Westworld (1973): (2/16/17)
You’ve obsessed ove/r the HBO reboot, now see the original film that sparked it all with Yul Brenner, Richard Benjamin and James Brolin!
“Energy the Movie”: (2/14/17)
(US Premiere). An energy scientist is holed up in a hotel challenged by elites, and a schemng mistress, starring acid-guru Timothy Leary in one of his final performances. Remastered by the director exclusively for Boston SciFi.
The ‘Thon: (2/19-2/20/17)
24 hours of sci-fi starting at noon on February 19 and ending noon on February 20th with 700+ attendees!
and
A Time Travel Workshop! (no, really!)
From emerging directors, to sci-fi classics, from cutting edge world premieres to beloved cult classics, from local filmmakers to the best the world has to offer, only one Festival has it all!
Admission Prices:
Festival Passes $130
Marathon Tickets $70
Individual Tickets: Individually Priced
More information at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival website: