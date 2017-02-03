SYRC’s online auction fundraiser is on

By Ariana Colozzo

The Somerville Youth and Recreation Center (SYRC) is holding its annual action starting on Wednesday, February 1.

Many great prizes are up for grabs, including free nights to Boston’s finest hotels, as well as gift certificates for restaurants, spas and clothing stores to complete your weekend away. And don’t forgot about the events; there will also be tickets to shows and sports games, so you could score some great seats to see the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics or Red Sox. Make sure to check out what the auction has to offer before bidding closes on February 28.

The auction, which is the SRYC’s only fundraiser, funds all of its programs throughout the year. The Foundation was founded over ten years ago to support the young residents of Somerville by providing educational and extra-curricular activities.

Today, the SRYC offers something for every student. There are reading and language programs, educational trips to zoos, aquariums and museums, sports teams, trips to the Bruins, New England Revolution and other professional sports games, as well as summer camp.

In its mission to serve all of Somerville’s youth, the SRYC also specializes in educational and recreational programs for children with learning difficulties, emotional or behavioral problems and physical disabilities. They offer special education programs, the Best Buddies program, low impact exercising, socializing, and arts and crafts.

Each year, the SRYC also awards the Richard “Dick” Knibbs scholarship to a graduating Somerville high student, so the Foundation can continue to help Somerville’s Youth even as they grow into adults. Dick’s dedication to the city and its children was shown through his fifty years of service, helping kids needing adoption, direction, financial aid, and much more.

The money for each donated for each auction item is tax deductible and goes a long way to help Somerville’s youth. Go to the SRYC’s website, www.SomervilleYouthRecF.com for more information on the programs the Foundation offers or to try your luck and cast a bid on the auction.