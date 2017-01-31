Somerville Local First Valentine’s Day Market

Join Somerville Local First and over 40 local vendors at Arts at the Armory on February 12th for a day of local Valentine’s Day shopping! Makers Marketplace features a wide variety of handcrafted goods, jewelry, accessories, confections, home decor, textiles, art, apparel and gifts for everyone you love! Swing by and support designers, artists and makers in the Boston area by giving a local gift- made with love!
Check out their Facebook invite for the most updated list of confirmed vendors: https://www.facebook.com/events/1243355012366445/
vendors so far…
Acebo Jewelry
Ava’s Caramel Popcorn
Brown and Coconut
Chocolats Passion
Cinderloop
Color Me Happy by Melissa
Herb and Fleur
Mariposa Miniatures
Middle Dune Paper Goods
migration goods
Patricia Wellenkamp Jewelry
Porcelain and Stone
Revel Revel
Stompbox Sonic
Sugar Buff Bake Shop
Urban Kitchen Handmade
Winter Hill Jewelry