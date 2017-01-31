Somerville Local First Valentine’s Day Market

Join Somerville Local First and over 40 local vendors at Arts at the Armory on February 12th for a day of local Valentine’s Day shopping! Makers Marketplace features a wide variety of handcrafted goods, jewelry, accessories, confections, home decor, textiles, art, apparel and gifts for everyone you love! Swing by and support designers, artists and makers in the Boston area by giving a local gift- made with love!



Check out their Facebook invite for the most updated list of confirmed vendors: https://www.facebook.com/events/1243355012366445/

vendors so far…

Acebo Jewelry

Ava’s Caramel Popcorn

Brown and Coconut

Chocolats Passion

Cinderloop

Color Me Happy by Melissa

Herb and Fleur

Mariposa Miniatures

Middle Dune Paper Goods

migration goods

Patricia Wellenkamp Jewelry

Porcelain and Stone

Revel Revel

Stompbox Sonic

Sugar Buff Bake Shop

Urban Kitchen Handmade

Winter Hill Jewelry