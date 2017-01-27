Late night fire forces residents to jump from windows

By Jim Clark

A three alarm fire that broke out at 8- 10 Appleton St. three-family home at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday forced several residents to jump from second floor windows to escape from the blaze.

According to reports, four individuals were taken to the hospital for various injuries related to their jumping from the building.

A number of nearby residences were temporarily evacuated while firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.