Late night fire forces residents to jump from windows

On January 27, 2017, in Latest News, by System

— Photos by Bobbie Toner

By Jim Clark

A three alarm fire that broke out at 8- 10 Appleton St. three-family home at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday forced several residents to jump from second floor windows to escape from the blaze.

According to reports, four individuals were taken to the hospital for various injuries related to their jumping from the building.

A number of nearby residences were temporarily evacuated while firefighters fought the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 
3 Responses to “Late night fire forces residents to jump from windows”

  1. steve says:
    January 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

    8 – 10 appleton st air bnb on website 120.00 a night tony madan

    trio enterprises llc air bnb fire fire people jumping out windows

    what the hell….

  2. Steve Keenan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Hats off to the SFD,SPD, and the first responders and citizens involved in this effort. God bless all of you!

  3. fredd says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    What is your point steve?

