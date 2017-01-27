Late night fire forces residents to jump from windows

Pages
Stay In Touch
More
© 2016 The Somerville Times
By Jim Clark
A three alarm fire that broke out at 8- 10 Appleton St. three-family home at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Friday forced several residents to jump from second floor windows to escape from the blaze.
According to reports, four individuals were taken to the hospital for various injuries related to their jumping from the building.
A number of nearby residences were temporarily evacuated while firefighters fought the blaze.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
8 – 10 appleton st air bnb on website 120.00 a night tony madan
trio enterprises llc air bnb fire fire people jumping out windows
what the hell….
Hats off to the SFD,SPD, and the first responders and citizens involved in this effort. God bless all of you!
What is your point steve?