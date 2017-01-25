Mayor’s efforts recognized by Somerville Community Access Television

By Brian Zipp

Somerville Community Access Television (SCATV) presented Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone with the SCATV Sanctuary Award this past Thursday, January 19, as part of the community media center’s annual meeting and awards events. The award acknowledges Curtatone’s leadership role in championing and promoting the community values that make Somerville a city that values and supports free speech, creative innovation and welcomes and safeguards the community diversity that makes Somerville such a special place.

Held the at the SCATV studios in Union Sq., SCATV Board President, Jesse Moos, in presenting the award, stated that “being president of the board of Somerville Community Access Television, I look to other strong leaders who are deeply invested to doing the right thing…As a Somerville resident and city of Somerville employee, I’m proud to present the Sanctuary Award to Mayor Curtatone on behalf of Somerville Community Access Television.”

Curtatone in accepting the award remarked, “I’m proud and flattered that I’d be recognized for doing something that’s just very human. And I think that anyone in Somerville, and that’s what’s great about this city, stands side by side with you, as an elected leader, as a resident, to promote these community values.”

Mindful of the following day’s inaugural events, Curtatone went on to say, “And my hope, beginning now and tomorrow is that the rest of the country will open up its hearts and minds and understand that the Somerville way is the right way. That’s where we double down on our values. Right? Of civility, of humanity, of community, of democracy for everybody.” Curtatone closed by reiterating Somerville’s status as a Sanctuary City, “We’re a community that welcomes everyone who wants to be part of this country, who loves this community, loves this state, who loves this country.”