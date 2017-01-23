Somerville Neighborhood Updates

Pages
Stay In Touch
More
© 2016 The Somerville Times
The City of Somerville’s Planning Department invites you to a series of meetings aimed at chartering the next steps in developing this great neighborhood while preserving its character.
Whether you are a renter or owner; new to the neighborhood or a long time resident, a planning meeting veteran or never attended one: We want to hear from you!
The meetings will be on February 13th, March 2nd, March 21st, April 4th and April 25th at the Somerville Baptist Church, 31 College Avenue, starting at 6 pm.
For more information about this or other neighborhood planning projects go to www.somervillebydesign.com
If you have questions about these events call Victor at 617-625-6600 x2530.
~City of Somerville