~Photos by Claudia Ferro



Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone, the Health and Human Services Department and the Somerville Public Schools hosted the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration event, entitled “One Somerville” on Monday, January 16, in observance of national Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The annual event was held at the East Somerville Community School and featured a keynote address by Tufts University’s Provost and Senior Vice President David R. Harris, as well as presentations by winners of a student essay contest and a presentation of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words and photos.

Performances included the Somerville High School Chorus, the Somerville High School World Percussion Ensemble, and She Boom. The event is organized in cooperation with the City of Somerville Health and Human Services Department, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Somerville Public Schools, and the Somerville Human Rights Commission