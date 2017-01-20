Skating at Frog Pond

A crisp and sunny day presented the perfect backdrop for a trip to Boston’s Frog Pond recently. Members of the Somerville Schools middle grades afterschool program took a lesson in safe travel using Boston’s public transportation system, then navigated to the Boston Common, the oldest public park in the United States, for an afternoon of ice skating, Boston history, and socializing.

Middle grades afterschool programs at the East Somerville Community School and West Somerville Neighborhood School, as well as the newly launched middle grades program at the Argenziano School, are open to students in Grades 6-8 attending any of the schools throughout the District