Brick laying at its worst

By Jim Clark

While on patrol last Friday, a Somerville Police officer took note of a vehicle parked on Pearl St. with an individual who was known to to the officer, Manuel Sheehan.

Another man, also known to the officer, entered the vehicle and the two of them drove off westbound on Pearl St.

The officer notified other units of his observations, and to be on the lookout for Sheehan’s vehicle. Another officer soon observed the vehicle turn right off Pearl St onto McGrath Highway, turning the wrong way down Everett Ave.

The officer activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle continued until it pulled into a driveway on Everett Ave.

The first officer arrived on the scene moments later to speak with Sheehan, at which time he was alerted by the Traffic and Parking Control Officer that an assault had been witnessed that allegedly involved Sheehan.

The witness reportedly stated that he saw Sheehan and another male engage in a physical confrontation where Sheehan had two bricks in his hands.

A male victim made himself known to police, and reportedly said that he was parked in his vehicle on Everett Ave. at the corner of Cross St. awaiting the school release to pick up his son.

While sitting in his vehicle, a male who he identified as Sheehan approached his car and struck the victim with a closed fist through the open window of the vehicle, striking him on the chin.

According to the victim, Sheehan accused him of staring at his mother’s house. The victim reportedly said that he exited his vehicle and was struck again by Sheehan.

According to the victim’s statement to police, he then struck Sheehan utilizing a head butt, in self-defense.

The two reportedly exchanged words, and Sheehan walked onto Cross St, while the victim returned to his car.

Seconds later, Sheehan reportedly returned with a brick and struck the victim on the left side of his head and then fled onto Cross St., where he entered his vehicle and drove onto Pearl St.

When questioned by police, Sheehan reportedly agreed to most of the facts from what the witnesses stated, however he claims he never struck the victim, but only threatened him with the bricks.

Due to the facts noted, Sheehan was placed under arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The victim reportedly told police that Sheehan returned to his own car with a brick, but did not know what he did with it.

Police canvassed the area, and located numerous loose bricks, but were unable to determine which one was used in the assault.