MLK Day celebrations in Somerville planned for Jan. 16

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone, the Health and Human Services Department and the Somerville Public Schools announce the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration event, entitled, “One Somerville,” to be held on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of national Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The annual event will be held at the East Somerville Community School, beginning at 11 a.m., and will feature a keynote address by Tufts University’s Provost and Senior Vice President David R. Harris, as well as presentations by winners of a student essay contest and a presentation of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words and photos. Performances will include the Somerville High School Chorus, the Somerville High School World Percussion Ensemble, and She Boom. Refreshments will be served.

The event is organized in cooperation with the City of Somerville Health and Human Services Department, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Somerville Public Schools, and the Somerville Human Rights Commission.

For more information, please contact Betsy Allen at 617-625-6600 ext 2323, or Ballen@somervillema.gov.

