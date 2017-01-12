The price just wasn’t right

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to Assembly Row last Sunday on reports that a Home Depot employee was pursuing a suspected shoplifter who was attempting to leave the area.

Upon arrival, the officers caught up with the Home Depot employee who reportedly told them that a man, later identified as Christopher McBride, of Marshfield, had taken a laser level from the store and that he was presently fleeing the scene, heading towards the AMC Theatre.

Additional police units combed the area and eventually located McBride in front of Tony C’s Bar and Grill.

When advised that he was being placed under arrest for shoplifting, McBride reportedly apologized and said that he ran because he was scared.

After McBride was taken to the police station for booking, the responding officers questioned the Home Depot employee about what had taken place at the store.

According to reports, the officers were told that, through store surveillance equipment, McBride had been observed standing in front of a display, looking around. He then stated that he watched McBride as he selected a Bosch laser level, with a retail value of $269, from the display, and carried it to the plumbing department.

According to the store employee’s statement, McBride ripped off a product code label from a pipe, and then placed it on the Bosch laser level. Then McBride reportedly walked to the self-service checkout area and scanned the attached product code label that was for the pipe. McBride also scanned another small item and paid for the merchandise, for a total of $9.11.

The employee said that he attempted to prevent McBride from leaving the store by identifying himself and requesting that he bring the merchandise back inside store, but McBride refused and fled on foot towards the Assembly Square area. He stated that McBride dropped the merchandise and he continued to pursue him.

McBride was subsequently booked and charged with possession and use of counterfeit price tag.