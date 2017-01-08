Somerville Snow Emergency Ends

All cars must be moved from municipal lots by 11:30 a.m. to avoid ticketing and towing. Property owners must shovel sidewalks within 6 daylight hours following end of snowfall.

The City of Somerville’s snow emergency will end, and normal parking rules will go back into effect, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 9:30 a.m. Here’s some important information to help you avoid being ticketed and to be a good neighbor.

CARS IN LOTS: Residents parked in municipal or school lots during the snow emergency have a two-hour window to move their vehicles after the end of an emergency. Cars still parked in municipal and school lots after 11:30 a.m. Sunday may be subject to ticketing and towing to allow crews to safely plow all lots.

PERMIT VISIBILITY: Please note that by 9:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9 (24 hours after the end of the snow emergency), your residential or visitor parking permit must be visible (cleared of snow), or the vehicle may be ticketed.

SNOW REMOVAL FROM VEHICLES: Please note that by 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 (48 hours after the end of the emergency), your vehicle must be fully cleared of snow to avoid ticketing.

SIDEWALK SHOVELING: To avoid being ticketed, please also clear snow from your sidewalks within 6 daylight hours of the end of snowfall (by 1:30 p.m. Sunday) to allow passage for all. A path at least 36-inches wide is required to allow wheelchair passage. If you are a senior or are otherwise physically unable to shovel, please call the Council on Aging during normal business hours to sign up in advance for assistance during the NEXT storm. For assistance immediately, the independent website www.snowcrew.org may be able to match you with a volunteer.

HOW TO HELP: If you are able, please consider assisting neighbors who may need help with shoveling.

SCHEDULED ACTIVITIES: All scheduled activities will take place as planned Sunday.

THANK YOU & MORE INFO: We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this storm. For more information on post-snow policies, please visit www.somervillema.gov/snow.

For more information or to make a non-emergency service request, please dial 311 (627-666-3311 from outside Somerville) or visit the City’s website, www.somervillema.gov. 311 may also be contacted via fb.com/311Somerville, @311somerville, and the 311 app for iOS or Android.