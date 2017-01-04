Lyrical Somerville – January 4

Somerville Poet Bridget Seley-Galway is an artist/poet. Her art has graced several covers of Ibbetson Press, and Bagels with the Bards, as well as Doug Holder’s Eating Grief at 3AM, and Molly Lynn Watts’ On the Wings of Song- A Journey into the Civil Rights Era. Her poetry was published from 2001-2002 in Provincetown Magazine’s Poetry Corner, 2011-12 Popt Art Magazine, 2009-2014, 2009-2016, Bagel with the Bards, Ibbetson Press #34, 39, and 2016 Poetry Porch, an online poetry journal. Her art has been exhibited throughout New England. She was arts editor/curator for Wilderness House Literary Review 2009-2012. In 1990 co-founded/directed El Arco Iris, Free Youth Arts Center in Holyoke, and in 2014 procured funding to establish and facilitate Youth Arts Arise, a free after school program at Arts at the Armory in Somerville, Ma.

Monody

On a paved road

A broken seagull died.

With crooked neck,

A petrified wing pointed to sky.

Its feathers spread a lost flight,

Grounded without spirit

Between passers by.

I gently lifted it in my arms, and

Walked into the dunes.

There I made a grave, and

Sat with it for some time.

I imagined all its days.

Floating on air streams,

Following the fishing boats,

Diving for catch.

I thought of mornings at the seashore,

Throwing bread in the air with glee-

To have a flock hover over me.

I wondered if we ever shared

A morning besides this mourning.

— Bridget Galway

