What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

On the current episode of Somerville Neighborhood News…
- The Green Line Extension is back on track with some slight adjustments to the original plan.
- The City of Somerville forms a partnership with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to help prevent youth concussions.
- Marijuana is legalized in Massachusetts.
- A local nonprofit has received a 10 million dollar grant to build a super school in Somerville.
- SCATV invites its neighbors into the studio to record holiday greetings.
Watch the latest SNN here