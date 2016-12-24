What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

On December 24, 2016, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

On the current episode of Somerville Neighborhood News

  • The Green Line Extension is back on track with some slight adjustments to the original plan.
  • The City of Somerville forms a partnership with the Concussion Legacy Foundation to help prevent youth concussions.
  • Marijuana is legalized in Massachusetts.
  • A local nonprofit has received a 10 million dollar grant to build a super school in Somerville.
  • SCATV invites its neighbors into the studio to record holiday greetings.

Watch the latest SNN here

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »