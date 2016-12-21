The Bill Rodgers Somerville Jingle Bell 5k 2016

By Joe Ruvido

More than 3,300 people took part in the Bill Rodgers Somerville Jingle Bell 5k this Sunday in Davis Square. The forecasted rain held off for most of the event and a balmy 50 degree westerly wind gave the race an unseasonably spring-like feel. The event served as a fundraiser for local charities including Toys for Tots and Somerville High School sports teams.

Many people donned holiday themed outfits, costumes and ugly sweaters for the run. Starting and ending in Davis Square, the course took participants on a tour of the Somerville Wards 6 and 7 via Ball, Powderhouse and Teele Squares. This route meant that moderately challenging hills and some wayward traffic posed additional challenges for runners.

Runners attended post-race parties held at a variety of Somerville Bars including The Burren and PJ Ryan’s, where Harpoon Brewery offered up refreshments.

The race featured a $1200 dollar purse split between the 3 fastest Santa Clauses and 3 Fastest Elves. Race director Paul Collyer held participants to strict costume standards – beards, hats, and belts for the Santas; pointy ears and striped socks for the Elves.

The prize money attracted fast competitors from the Boston running scene, running in costumes that defied the light, wind-resistant race kits typically worn at races. Brian Harvey of Boston took home the prize for top Santa, covering the 3.1 miles in 15:04. He was followed by Amos Sang of Chicopee (15:32) and John Shilkowsky of Roxbury (15:47). On the female side Rachel Shilkowsky won the elf competition in a brisk 17:11, followed by Allison Davis of Concord, NH (18:48) and Molly Shanley of Somervile (18:56).

The Race is named after Running Hall-of-Fame member and Boston Marathon Champion Bill Rodgers. Rodgers was on hand for the start of the race and the post-race festivities. “I’ll see you at the celebration after – that’s what it’s about right?” shouted Rodgers to the crowd at the 11am start before finding a place in the pack at the starting line. The 68 year-old clocked a 29-minute time for the run.

Somerville Alderman-at-Large Jack Connolly also emceed the start of the race, thanking organizers and Rodgers for another sold-out event. “This is a great event for Davis Square and the City of Somerville. It benefits more than 10 causes,” remarked an effusive Connolly moments after finishing.

Connolly is a strong supporter of the running community in Somerville. A recent effort on his part helped prod the MBTA to fix the broken lights outside of the Davis square T station near the bus stop, which was left dangerously dark this fall as daylight shortened. The bus station is the through way to the community path frequented by runners, walkers, cyclists and others in Somerville. Connolly, a runner himself, covered the course in 34 minutes on Sunday.

Next year’s Jingle Bell Run will be held on Sunday December 17. For those eager to try their hand at the course before then, the Ras na Heireann 5k race uses the same route and takes place on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Bill Rodgers Somerville Jingle Bell 5k 2016 Top Ten Finishers

Place Div Div Time Pace Name Age Sex Race# City/state

1 1 MOPEN 15:04 4:51 Brian Harvey 29 M 4394 Boston MA

2 1 M1829 15:32 5:00 Amos Sang 28 M 4838 Chicopee MA

3 2 M1829 15:48 5:05 John Schilkowsky 25 M 2808 Roxbury MA

4 3 M1829 16:05 5:11 Scott McArthur 26 M 3709 Cambridge MA

5 1 M3039 16:52 5:26 Nicholas Holowka 31 M 1417 Cambridge MA

6 4 M1829 16:53 5:26 Gihan Amarasiriwardena 28 M 4351 Amherst MA

7 5 M1829 16:59 5:28 Joe Ruvido 29 M 4086 Somerville MA

8 6 M1829 17:03 5:30 Christopher Skeldon 18 M 2901 Wakefield MA

9 17:11 5:32 Connor Oropeza M 2809

10 7 M1829 17:17 5:34 Brian Frake 26 M 1094 Cambridge MA

