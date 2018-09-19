Suitcases needed for HONK!

Suitcases Needed!

Please donate your old (HARDCASE preferred) suitcases for an activist art project with the wonderful Nora Valdez and the awesome folks at MIRA: Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition. At HONK! the public will be invited to stencil each case with messages about immigrant/refugee rights.

MIRA activists will carry them in the HONK! Parade the next day.

Outraged by the way our government is treating immigrants and refugees? Join us in the parade — carry a suitcase!

You can drop suitcases off at Nave Gallery, 155 Powderhouse Blvd in Somerville the next two weekends (Saturday and Sunday, 9/22, 9/23, 9/29, 9/30, 1 to 5 pm), or write to cecily.honkfest@gmail.org to arrange pick up