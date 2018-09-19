Suitcases needed for HONK!

Pages
Stay In Touch
More
© 2018 The Somerville Times. All rights reserved.
Suitcases Needed!
Please donate your old (HARDCASE preferred) suitcases for an activist art project with the wonderful Nora Valdez and the awesome folks at MIRA: Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition. At HONK! the public will be invited to stencil each case with messages about immigrant/refugee rights.
MIRA activists will carry them in the HONK! Parade the next day.
Outraged by the way our government is treating immigrants and refugees? Join us in the parade — carry a suitcase!
You can drop suitcases off at Nave Gallery, 155 Powderhouse Blvd in Somerville the next two weekends (Saturday and Sunday, 9/22, 9/23, 9/29, 9/30, 1 to 5 pm), or write to cecily.honkfest@gmail.org to arrange pick up
Reader Comments