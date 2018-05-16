12th annual Somerville Youth Peace Conference navigates social issues

By Shira Laucharoen

“What’s the point of building that new high school if families that immigrated here can’t live here?” asked youth organizer Javier Grullon in his speech Luxury We Can’t Afford.

Gentrification and the changes to the city of Somerville are one topic addressed in the urgent, socially aware discussion generated by the 12th annual Somerville Youth Peace Conference, held at Somerville High School on May 12.

The theme for this year’s production, organized by The Center for Teen Empowerment, was A Tale of Two Cities: Voices Unheard, a title meant to reflect divisions created by an economically transforming Somerville, as well as the lifestyles that youth engage in.

The program was dedicated to Tenzin Kunkhyen and Kevin Raymond, two teens whose lives were lost due to gun violence. Throughout the evening, students addressed the issues that young people face, while the event gave them a voice in the community to express the challenges they encounter on a day-to-day basis.

“The stories are very truthful to what happens in Somerville,” said youth organizer Jadrianis Vega. “It’s more than empowering; it is reality. It’s what’s going on – gentrification, bad relationships, youth pregnancies, and drug dealing, a lot of stuff that happens here.”

The conference followed a theatrical storyline about the experiences young adults face, interspersed with original raps, songs, and speeches written by students. Subjects covered included substance abuse, domestic violence, immigration, and police injustice. In Princess 2.0, performers Smirline Jacques and Ruby Manolson Russell told a feminist tale of the heroism and strength of young women, while in A New Narrative, Samuel Jean-Francois called for racial equality, describing the problem, “An issue is not an issue until it affects the white majority.”

While the title A Tale of Two Cities illustrated a situation where families cannot find affordable housing, it also told the unspoken story of youth encountering street culture and gang violence, navigating their own paths through a storm of social issues.

The production was coordinated through Teen Empowerment, an organization that employs youth and offers them the opportunity to become leaders and enactors of change. The conference was organized with the support of 30 youth organizers and youth associates, while youth mental wellness ambassadors led a healing ceremony at the close of the evening. Through the performance, students were able to offer their views and address the tensions in their society, in an effort to find resolution.

“There are multiple perspectives to things,” said program coordinator Stephanie Santiago. “Sometimes you need to step out from your own self to listen to someone else and put yourself in their shoes, and that’s the only way we can move forward as a community.”