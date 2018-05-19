Cancelled: Somerville Veterans’ Memorial Parade

Update: Current weather forecasts for Sunday include a significant chance of thunder and lightning in the area through the late afternoon. After reviewing all available forecasts and speaking with parade participants, the decision has been made to cancel the parade out of concern for public safety.

Please note that all vehicles may park as usual along Highland Ave. and impacted side streets throughout the day on Sunday, and that no road closures will be in effect.

Please visit www.somervillema.gov for a list of additional events planned for this week in honor of Memorial Week.