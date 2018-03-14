The 2018 Rás na hÉireann USA 5K

~Photos by Bobbie Toner

The 2018 Rás na hÉireann is the most genuine Irish race this side of the Atlantic. It is a celebration of traditions dating back centuries, and simply a celebration of spring in Somerville.

This year’s U.S.A. race was held on Sunday, March 11, beginning and ending in Davis Square. There were loads of Craic, a celebration and appreciation of heritage and history, the magic and mystery that move everyone to be Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on the Run, the Ras na hEireann U.S.A. 5Km.

The race was born in Ireland and named in honor of its famous sister race, the Ras na hEireann International Cross Country held in Termonfechin, County Louth, Republic of Ireland. The Ras na hEireann U.S.A. 5Km is open to all, from beginners to international stars.

The 2018 Rás na hÉireann Top Ten Finishers

Place Nettime Pace Name Gender City/State

1 14:26 4:39 Louis Serafini M Brighton MA

2 15:18 4:56 David Melly M Brighton MA

3 15:24 4:58 Jeffrey Seelaus M Brighton MA

4 15:30 5:00 Riley Macon M Boston MA

5 15:48 5:06 Kevin Connors M Brighton MA

6 15:54 5:08 Michael Carlone M Somerville MA

7 16:09 5:12 Brian Crowley M Cambridge MA

8 16:11 5:13 Michael Stent M Somerville MA

9 16:16 5:14 Elaina Tabb F Watertown MA

10 16:17 5:15 Raymond Meijer M Brighton MA

The complete list of results can be found here: http://www.coolrunning.com/results/18/ma/Mar11_Rasnah_set1.shtml: