Excise Tax Payment Due Monday, March 19

The City of Somerville reminds residents that excise tax payments are due Monday, March 19, 2018. Payment methods accepted include cash, checks, and credit cards, and payments can be made online at www.somervillema.gov/payments, in person at City Hall during normal business or by using the payment box out front, or by mail addressed to Attn: Treasurer/Collector, City of Somerville, 93 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. Please note that the credit card processor charges a convenience fee for using a card to pay.

The Motor Vehicle and Trailer Excise Tax is imposed on anyone who registers a motor vehicle or trailer in Massachusetts. A tax is incurred for each year of registration.

For questions or more information, contact the City of Somerville Treasury Office by emailing treasury@somervillema.gov or by calling 617-625-6600 ext. 3500.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 orNSalamoun@somervillema.gov.