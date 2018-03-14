Our View of the Times- March 14

It’s a tradition that most of us have a lot of fun with. Whether one is of Irish lineage or not, St. Patrick’s Day stands for a recognition of Irish and Irish American culture, and in many ways its resulting fusion.

The religious origins of the day have, for some, been obscured and often all but forgotten in favor of the prominent displays of the color green, eating and drinking, and numerous parades. The day has been celebrated on the North American continent since before the American Revolution, and is actually an official holiday in neighboring Suffolk County. Ask any of our Boston brethren and they would – to a single soul – be aware of this fact.

And so in Somerville, too, there are plenty of willing celebrants of diverse heritage. While it’s true that there are a lot of Irish families in the city, and its history is full with contributions by them, just about everyone likes to join in on the “wearing of the green” and all that comes with it.

Falling on a Saturday this year, the occasion runs straight into the weekend, which both heightens the revelry and calls for moderation. As the old Irish proverb says, “May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been, the foresight to know where you are going, and the insight to know when you have gone too far.” So enjoy the corned beef and cabbage, the green beer, the fine Irish whiskey, and all the rest. But prudently, please.