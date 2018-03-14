Residents taste Groundwork Somerville’s homemade syrup at annual Community Boil

By Emily Blackwood

As the youth education coordinator of Groundwork Somerville, Josia DeChiara understands the importance of creating a personal connection with your local nature. So when local elementary students came by The Somerville Community Growing Center earlier this week to see how maple syrup is made, they were happy to see that connection in action.

“In New England, maple syrup is one of the few crops that can be harvested during the winter,” DeChiara said. “We had a bunch of kids around the boiler and when we asked them what we put in the fire, they started naming off every specific part of the tree. It was really exciting.”

That field trip was just a small part of the Maple Syrup Project that Groundworks hosts for students. On Mar. 11, dozens of people came out to Groundwork’s annual Maple Syrup Community Boil Down to learn and taste the syrup as it sits in the broiler for 20-24 hours.

After tapping nine maple trees at Tufts University in January, volunteers have collected 150 gallons of maple. And though that sounds like a lot, DeChirara said it will only make about four gallons of syrup.

“It’s about place-based and hands-on learning,” DeChiara said. “It’s about having an awareness of the things you’re living around, and to feel a connection to those things.”

Some of that sap is going to Aeronaut Brewing Co., to make a limited-edition beer for their Sap on Tap Maple Brunch Fundraiser, held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 22. For more information about the upcoming event and Groundwork Somerville, visit www.groundworksomerville.org. For more information on events happening at The Somerville Community Growing Center, 22 Vinal Ave., visit www.thegrowingcenter.org