Somerville snow emergency ends Wednesday, March 14, 7 a.m.

All cars must be moved from City and school lots by 9 a.m. Wednesday to avoid ticketing and towing. Property owners must shovel sidewalks by 1 p.m. Wednesday (within 6 daylight hours following end of snowfall).

School is canceled Wednesday.

The City of Somerville’s snow emergency will end Wednesday, March 14, at 7 a.m. and normal parking rules will resume at that time. The information below offers tips to avoid ticketing and towing as well as strategies for being a good neighbor and staying safe.

CARS IN LOTS: Residents parked in municipal or school lots during the snow emergency have a two-hour window to move their vehicles after the end of a snow emergency. Cars still parked in municipal and school lots after 9 a.m. Wednesday will be subject to ticketing and towing to ensure crews are able to safely plow lots.

PERMIT VISIBILITY: Please note that by 7 a.m., Thursday, March 15 (24 hours after the end of the snow emergency), residential or visitor parking permits must be cleared of snow and visible or the vehicle may be ticketed.

SNOW REMOVAL FROM VEHICLES: Please note that by 7 a.m., Friday, March 16 (48 hours after the end of the emergency), your vehicle must be fully cleared of snow to avoid ticketing.

SIDEWALK SHOVELING: To allow safe passage for all and to avoid being ticketed, snow from your sidewalks must have been cleared within 6 daylight hours of the end of snowfall (by 1 p.m. Wednesday). A path down to the pavement and at least 36-inches wide is required to allow wheelchair passage. Please remember to also treat your walks in the coming days for ice that can form overnight as meltwater refreezes. Be sure to stay warm and take frequent breaks while shoveling. Review cold weather safety tips at www.somervillema.gov/coldweather.

SHOVELING ASSISTANCE: If you are a senior or are otherwise physically unable to shovel, please call the Council on Aging during normal business hours to sign up in advance for assistance during the NEXT storm. For assistance immediately, the independent website www.snowcrew.org may be able to match you with a volunteer.

BIKE LANE CONDITIONS: DPW makes every effort to clear bike lanes citywide, but please be advised that conditions could be hazardous and lanes subject to drifting and icing. Please proceed with caution and consider using the main travel lanes or alternate transit.

HOW TO HELP: Please consider assisting neighbors who may need help with shoveling and consider checking in on elderly neighbors or others who may need additional assistance. Our crews are also working to shovel out fire hydrants and catch basins. If you are able, we greatly appreciate any assistance in shoveling hydrants and catch basins in your area. Finally, parking is often tight following a storm. If you have a driveway, please use it, and if you park on the street, try to maximize room for others.

HOURS & SCHEDULED ACTIVITIES: Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, and evening activities are canceled. City offices will open at normal hours, while public library branches and the ice rink will open at 11 a.m. Public skating is scheduled for 12 noon to 3 p.m. Skating is free, and skate rentals are $5. Open gym will be held at Somerville High School from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult.

THANK YOU & MORE INFO: We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this storm. For more information on post-snow policies, please visit www.somervillema.gov/snow.

For more information or to make a non-emergency service request, please dial 311 (627-666-3311 from outside Somerville) or visit the City’s website, www.somervillema.gov. 311 may also be contacted viafb.com/311Somerville, @311somerville, and the 311 app for iOS or Android.