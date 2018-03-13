Zoning Overhaul hearing on March 13 postponed to April 3 due to weather

After multiple years of community process, the Administration has officially submitted the proposed Zoning Overhaul to the Board of Aldermen. Members of the public are invited to attend a public hearing by the Somerville Planning Board and the Board of Aldermen’s Land Use Committee to provide feedback. Feedback can also be submitted online at After multiple years of community process, the Administration has officially submitted the proposed Zoning Overhaul to the Board of Aldermen. Members of the public are invited to attend a public hearing by the Somerville Planning Board and the Board of Aldermen’s Land Use Committee to provide feedback. Feedback can also be submitted online at www.somervillezoning.com , where detailed information on the overhaul, timeline, and upcoming meetings and events are also available.

Please note: This meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 13, but had to be postponed until April 3rd due to forecasted snow.

