Lyrical Somerville – March 14

Meg Smith is a poet, journalist, dancer and events producer living in Lowell, Mass. In addition to Poetry Bay, her poems have appeared in The Cafe Review, The Offering, Astropoetica, Illumen, Dreams & Nightmares, the Dwarf Stars anthology of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association and many more. As a journalist, her coverage has been in honored by the New England Newspaper And Press Association, including first place awards for coverage of racial and ethnic issues, and coverage of religion. She is a past board member of Lowell Celebrates Kerouac! and produces the Edgar Allan Poe Show, honoring Poe’s presence in Lowell, Mass. She recently published a second book of poetry, Dear Deepest Ghost.

Scattering the Pack

When she summons her gray ones,

they gather at the roadside.

It’s all because of her,

but only one more time.

She looks up, and so do they:

A meteor, but no —

a streak from the sky

in blood-black now,

across not stars but

a road still red from rain.

They stand, and they stand, around,

blue fangs, like ice,

but eyes, filled, gleaming lakes.

“What, now, what now.

What god has told us,

and what remains?”

A car growls past,

the only light.

— Meg Smith

_________________________________________

