Obituary: Daniel ‘Dan’ Spinosa Sr.

Daniel “Dan” Spinosa, Sr., of Tamarac, FL formerly of Somerville, March 6. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Caruso). Loving father of Rosemarie Christie and her husband Bruce of FL, Daniel Spinosa Jr, and his wife Kathleen of Lynnfield, Richard Spinosa of Somerville, Linda Spinosa and Tim Sullivan of NH and Karen Spinosa and James Ribeiro of Woburn. Brother of Mary Erbafina of Danvers and the late Cosmo, Frank and Salvatore Spinosa. Grandfather of Laura, Matthew, Eric, Brad and Jennifer. Great grandfather of Angelina, Paris, Vincent, Thad and Braeden.

Memorial service in the Funeral Home on Monday, March 12th at 7:30pm. Relatives and friends may visit the funeral home Monday 4-7:30pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan’s name to the St. Jude Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Daniel was a business owner for over 50 years, member of the Somerville Chamber of Commerce, Somerville Kiwanis, American Legion Post 19 and served his country during WWII. Later in life Dan enjoyed painting, playing cards and poetry.