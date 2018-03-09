16th Annual Brian Higgins Foundation Trivia Night

The Brian Higgins Foundation invites you to celebrate and participate in one of Somerville’s biggest community nights of the year, The Brian Higgins Foundation Trivia Night! This year’s event takes place on March 22nd, 6:30pm at the Tufts University Cousens Gym. The trivia portion, which is strictly for fun, consists of friendly competition between teams in various categories along with the MYSTERY BOOK. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and numerous raffles to win. A light dinner and cash bar will be available. $25 donation per person. For more information, visit www.thebrianhigginsfoundation.org or email debby@thebrianhigginsfoundation.org.