Cedar St. / Highland Ave. Intersection to Close for Construction

Beginning on Monday, March 19, and lasting for approximately three weeks, City contractors will conduct work at the intersection of Cedar St. and Highland Ave. that will require the full closure of the intersection from 7 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The construction is an important part of the ongoing Cedar St. Water & Sewer project.

Vehicles

Click to View Motor Vehicle Detour Map Eastbound on Highland: Right on Cherry St., left on Summer St., left on Lowell St., right on Highland Ave. Eastbound on Highland to Cedar St.: Left on Willow Ave., right on Morrison Ave., left on Cedar St. Westbound on Highland: Left on Porter St., right on Summer St., right on Willow Ave., left on Highland Ave. Cedar St. Southbound (from Broadway): Right on Morrison Ave., left on Willow Ave., right on Highland Ave. to follow detours above Eastbound on Broadway to Cedar St.: Vehicles should remain on Broadway to continue eastbound toward Boston. To access Highland Ave., bear right onto Medford St., and right onto either Lowell St. or Central St.



Buses

Click to View Bus Detour Map Westbound: Left on Central St., right on Summer St., right on Willow Ave., back to Highland Ave. Eastbound: Continue through Davis Square onto Summer St., left on Central St., back to Highland Ave.



Bicycles

At the end of each work day the intersection will be reopened for vehicles. Detours will remain in place between 7 a.m. and approximately 3:30 p.m.

To access the Kennedy School, vehicles should follow the detours to Cherry St. or Porter St.

Also please note that businesses in this area will remain open during construction, and will be accessible by vehicle as long as it is safe to do so. Where possible, we recommend parking outside the marked work zone.

Due to the nature of the work, and in order to complete necessary repairs as quickly as possible, the intersection must be closed during the morning commute. Therefore, if your normal morning commute passes through or nearby the Highland Ave./Cedar St. intersection, please allow some extra travel time or seek alternate routes. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience, but appreciate your patience as we work to update our aging underground infrastructure.

If you have questions or concerns, please call 311 (617-666-3311). For full project information, visit www.somervillema.gov/cedarstreet.