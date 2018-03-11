Public Hearing on Proposed Zoning Overhaul Scheduled for March 13

After multiple years of community process, the Administration has officially submitted the proposed Zoning Overhaul to the Board of Aldermen. Members of the public are invited to attend a public hearing by the Somerville Planning Board and the Board of Aldermen’s Land Use Committee on Tuesday, March 13, at 6 p.m., to provide feedback. The hearing will be held in the Aldermanic Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 93 Highland Ave. Feedback can also be submitted online at www.somervillezoning.com, where detailed information on the overhaul, timeline, and upcoming meetings and events are also available.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Nency Salamoun, at 617-625-6600 x2323 or NSalamoun@somervillema.gov.