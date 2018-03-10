Panel: Understanding Net Neutrality and the Future of Our Internet

Beyond Boston – Regional News Show presents Understanding Net Neutrality and the Future of Our Internet: A Panel Discussion & Q and A

This panel is held on Thursday, March 29th from 7-8:30pm at Malden Senior Center (7 Washington St, Malden, MA 02148). It is no surprise that a free, open, and accessible internet is vital to our modern democracy. To ensure such protections, net neutrality rules were created to make sure all internet traffic is treated equally and enables freedom of the press, expression, and speech in the digital age. Despite the clear importance of net neutrality, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to eliminate net neutrality and change the way Americans access the internet. We invite the public to attend this panel discussion to learn more about Net Neutrality, our Internet future and what efforts are taking place to fight against this war on information access.

MODERATORS:

Jason Pramas

Executive Editor, DigBoston

Network Director, Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism

Guillermo Hamlin

Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator, MATV

Clerk, Somerville Media Center

PANELISTS:

Evan Greer, Campaign Director, Fight For The Future

Jordan Berg Powers, Executive Director, Mass Alliance

Cara Lisa Berg Powers, Executive Director, Transformative Culture Project

Representative Michael E. Capuano, Net Neutrality Advocate & Policymaker

ABOUT THE ORGANIZERS:

Beyond Boston is a collaboration of regional community media centers whose mission is to bring awareness to topics that have impact and relevance beyond their own communities. This cohort produces a monthly regional news magazine spotlighting reporting from Boston, MA area community access centers – including Brookline Interactive Group (BIG) in Brookline, MA, Cambridge Community Television (CCTV) in Cambridge, MA, Malden Access TV (MATV) in Malden, MA and MA, Somerville Media Center (SMC/SCATV) in Somerville – in partnership with BINJ.