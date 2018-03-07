Snow Information for Thursday, March 8

While the City of Somerville will NOT declare a snow emergency for Thursday, March 8, Somerville Public Schools will be closed. All Somerville Public Libraries will be open on a regular schedule. The Somerville Recreation Department will host public skating hours from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Skating Rink on Somerville Ave. Trash and recycling pickup will remain on a normal schedule Thursday.

Because cars will be allowed to park on both sides of the street during the storm, we ask that residents park as close to the curb as possible to allow plows to clear streets to the maximum width. Additionally, while parking within 20 feet from any intersection is always illegal (by state law), please note that this regulation will be strictly enforced and vehicles parked within 20 feet of an intersection may be ticketed and towed to allow the safe passage of emergency vehicles.

For full information on the City’s snow policies and procedures, visit www.somervillema.gov/snow. As always, with any non-emergency service request or question, contact 311 by calling 311 (617-666-3311 from outside the City), or emailing 311updates@somervillema.gov.