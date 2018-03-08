By Joseph A. Curtatone

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

A monthly look at ways to get involved with your city: Don’t just live in Somerville, be Somerville!

Zoning Meetings Hosted by Ward Aldermen

Members of Somerville’s Board of Aldermen are hosting a series of meetings to discuss the City’s proposed zoning overhaul. All residents are invited to attend the remaining meetings, as follows:

When/Where:

WARD 3, Alderman Ben Ewen-Campen: March 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Public Safety Building (220 Washington St.)

WARD 7, Alderman Katjana Ballantyne: March 10, 1-3 p.m., Capen Court VNA (405 Alewife Brook Parkway)

WARD 2, Alderman JT Scott: March 10, 3-5 p.m., Crossfit Somerville (25 Prospect St.)

Housing & Community Development Forum, March 8

Learn how Somerville plans to use U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding for various projects. Also learn about submitting a request for proposals applications. For more information, visit www.challiance.org/community.

When/Where: Thursday, March 8, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St.

Public Hearing on Proposed Zoning Overhaul, March 13

After multiple years of community process, the Administration has officially submitted the proposed Zoning Overhaul to the Board of Aldermen. Members of the public are invited to attend an upcoming public hearing by the Somerville Planning Board and the Board of Aldermen’s Land Use Committee to provide feedback. Feedback can also be submitted online at www.somervillezoning.com, where detailed information on the overhaul, timeline, and upcoming meetings and events are also available.

When/Where: Tuesday, March 13, 6 p.m., in the Aldermanic Chambers at City Hall, 93 Highland Ave.

Somerville Ave. Utility & Streetscape Improvements Project Meeting, March 14

Starting in April, a 3.5 year project will begin to improve utility and streetscape infrastructure in Union Sq. The project will make stormwater and sewer upgrades and improve the traffic, pedestrian, and cycling infrastructure in the Square. Join City staff, Aldermen, and project contractors for a community meeting to discuss the project schedule and impacts. For more information, visit www.somervillema.gov/somervilleave.

When/Where: Wednesday, March 14, 6:30 p.m., in the Academy Room at the Public Safety Building, 220 Washington St.

Beacon St. Project Community Meeting, March 19

Join Ward 2 Alderman JT Scott, City and project staff to discuss the 2018 construction season.

When/Where: Monday, March 19, 6:30 p.m., in the cafeteria of the Argenziano School, 290 Washington St.

Community Discussion about Central Hill Campus Parking Changes, March 19

With site preparation for construction on the new Somerville High School building project underway, gradual changes to parking options on the Central Hill Campus (which includes City Hall, Somerville High School, and the Somerville Public Library) and the surrounding public streets have begun. All interested residents are invited to attend quarterly public meetings, with the first one taking place on Monday, March 19, where City staff will provide updates about parking changes, new data collection, and strategies for impact mitigation.

When/where: Monday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in the Somerville Public Library Auditorium, 79 Highland Ave.

City Alerts

Get important City notifications regarding snow emergencies, construction, detours, and other public safety matters delivered to your phone (voice and text) and/or your email inbox. Sign up for alerts at www.somervillema.gov/alerts.

City Newsletter

For weekly updates on city cultural and civic events, new services and programs, and more, sign up for the City e-newsletter at www.somervillema.gov/newsletter.

City Calendar

Look up city events and meetings (as well as agendas and minutes) 24/7 on the City calendar at www.somervillema.gov.