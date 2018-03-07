Lyrical Somerville – March 7

*
Richard Wilhelm is a poet and artist living in the Ball Square section of Somerville. He is one of the founding members of the Ibbetson Street Press.
WE THREE ON A SNOWY EVENING
My wife at the time, my
childhood friend and I
walked out on Main Street
on an evening in February.
The snow fell steadily as we
got stoned in the shadows,
avoiding the cones of light
from street lamps illumining
the First National Bank and the First
Presbyterian Church, staid
institutions in which I had come
to have little faith.
We three were good with one
another then, in those early years.
Now it’s thirty seven years
since wife and I parted;
my childhood friend is dead.
The bank is a store,
the church a parking lot.
But I’ve never forgotten that night
on an empty Main Street
when in the soft snow there seemed
a quiet wonder—
as if everything had its place
in an ordered world.
— Richard Wilhelm
_________________________________________
