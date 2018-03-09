Powderhouse Studios aims to teach students how to learn

By Emily Blackwood

Shaunalynn Duffy spent most of her time in high school trying to decide when to drop out. Her mother, confident in her daughter’s abilities to independently educate herself, even offered up the idea of “unschooling.”

“Something about hearing the bells ring and just feeling really disrespected and unseen by many of the adults in my life,” she said. “Even with the extreme confidence my mother saw in me, I couldn’t feel that confidence in myself.”

Looking back, Duffy said she now understands the critical role self-determination can play in a person’s success, and how having a flexible learning environment can make that possible.

That’s why she and Alec Resnick founded Powderhouse Studios, a new proposed, small, research-intensive school where students will have the opportunity to work on long-term projects.

“Growing up, my experience in school was positive, but the things I cared about the most were happening outside of school,” Resnick said. “And I learned a ton of really awful time management strategies.”

By focusing on long-term, meaningful projects, students will learn how to take an idea and make it a reality. Something Duffy and Resnick believe is crucial for teaching people how to manage their time, resources and workload. Something that doesn’t always happen when every student is learning and doing the same thing.

“You learn things that you really care about,” Resnick said. “And also as soon as you say everyone is doing the same thing, people are behind or ahead and it can really screw with your process of learning.”

The school is set to open in Somerville the fall of next year, with construction currently being done at 1060 Broadway. About 30 to 40 students, ages 13 to 15, will be enrolled every year. The maximum amount Resnick hopes to have is between 120 to 160 students.

With three faculty members on staff so far — Duffy, Resnick and Bakhtiar Mikhak — the team’s goal is to have four staff members for every cohort of students. A project manager, program designer, youth advocate, and domain specialist will stay with the students throughout their time at PHS.

“It’s not just checking off boxes in lesson plans,” Duffy said. “The staff is pushing you because they know you, they know you can do better, and they know that you know you can do better.”

In addition to spending time working on creative projects — that could range from starting an immigrant rights organization to building a robot that could bring a slice of cake to your sister — PHS students will also receive a stipend that could be spent on project supplies or on learning other extracurriculars the school doesn’t provide. They could pull some of their money together to pay for guitar lessons or a gym membership, Renick said.

“It’s a lot of thinking about how do we use our resources,” he said. “The cognitive piece is how to learn something on your own.”

And it’s the starting and finishing projects, Duffy said, that will give students the confidence and knowledge that they can make things happen.

“You don’t want someone to say to you, ‘You can’t do that,'” she said. “It’s about maintaining motivation so they feel like they finish things that are real and meaningful to them.”

For more information on Powderhouse Studios, visit www.powderhouse.org.