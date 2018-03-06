Somerville Police Crime Log Feb. 26 – Mar. 3

Arrests:

Christopher Burrows, February 26, 1:24 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on charges of removal of theft prevention device and larceny over $250, and on warrant charges of possession of a class A drug and trespassing.

Tyreek Smith, of 81 Woods Ave., February 27, 10:12 p.m., arrested at home on warrant charges of threat to commit a crime and false bomb threat.

John Elwell, of 111 Flaherty Way, Boston, February 28, 4:41 a.m., arrested at Bonair St. on charges of felony nighttime breaking and entering of a vehicle or boat and possession of a class A drug, and on warrant charges of possession of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug, and possession of a burglarious instrument.

Kiana Johnston, of 508 Summer St., Lynn, February 28, 1:15 p.m., arrested at Revolution Dr. on warrant charges of assault and battery, resisting arrest, larceny over $250, and disorderly conduct.

Sanny Mendoza, of 22 Linden St., Medford, February 28, 8:22 p.m., arrested at Tufts St. on warrant charges of motor vehicle lights violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and not being in possession of registration.

Tarah Llewellyn, of 20 Constitution Rd., Boston, February 28, 9:29 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on a charge of felony daytime breaking and entering.

Jonathan Zakas, of 20 Constitution Rd., Boston, February 28, 9:29 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on charges of felony daytime breaking and entering and possession of a class E drug.

Jameson St. Fleur, of 78 Wyeth St., Malden, March 3, 1:42 a.m., arrested at College Ave. on warrant charges of failure to drive in the right lane, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, speeding, and uninsured motor vehicle or trailer.