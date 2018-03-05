GLX Public Meeting, March 7

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Green Line Extension Project team will host a public meeting on Wednesday, March 7, to provide an outlook on construction activities planned in the coming months. The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Somerville High School auditorium, 81 Highland Ave.

The meeting is accessible to people with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency. For more information or to request reasonable accommodations and/or language services, please contact 1-855-GLX-INFO (459-4636), or email info@glxinfo.com.