Washington Street presents: ‘Outside’ – Art About Nature

Washington Street Gallery – March 10 – March 31



“Outside,” at the Washington Street gallery, on March 10 through March 31, is a harbinger of spring in the cold and wet of New England March. Gallery members and friends in this group show invite you to turn your eyes and minds towards the living world through photography, painting, drawing, prints and more. With the experience of walking in the rain to the mathematical majesty of rings inside a tree, come saunter around the garden or swim in the river. The show offers friendly animals, shady trees and sweeping landscapes. Enjoy the intimate contemplation of the woods or the grandeur of a sun drenched meadow in their gallery space.

OPEN RECEPTION: March 10 at 6:00 p.m.

ON VIEW: March 10 through March 31, Saturdays 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., and by appointment

CONTACT: gallery321@washingtonst.