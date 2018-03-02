Somerville High School alumni tours, organized by the Somerville Teachers Association, will take place on Saturday, March 24. Take this opportunity to go through the old high school building before it goes away.

Please note the following:

They are asking if people will be willing to donate to take part, all of which will go to the Somerville Teachers’ Association Scholarship Fund (a 501c3) to be awarded to SHS and Full Circle seniors in 2019. They will accept cash or checks. If people would like to make a donation prior to the tours, see below. Participants will receive a commemorative ticket.

Tours will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The expectation is that groups will get started roughly every 15 minutes.

The vocational fair will be going on at the same time, so participants will have an opportunity to visit the fair (the fair itself is free and is taking place mainly in the atrium which, for those of you who graduated before 1985, is the “new” part of the building.)

You may donate via Paypal at @STAScholarshipFund@gmail.com. In the comments, you should include your name, the year you graduated, and the names of other people in whose names you are donating if there will be others besides you attending. Please note that there is no snow date, so if you prepay and the school is closed, we cannot refund the money. You will have made a contribution to the fund, and that is tax deductible.

Those who graduated in 1985 or before will tour the building as it existed when they were students. Those who graduated 1986 or later will tour the entire structure. If, however, you are in the first group and will like to see the “new” part, you will have the opportunity to do that.

Career and Technical Education students will be selling Somerville t-shirts during the tours. Each year, students take part in SkillsUSA competitions and the profits will go toward that; Skills USA is a “partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.”

They will have yearbooks on view for every year except 1917. (If anyone has one for that year and would like to donate it, they would be happy to have it.) They will not be for sale, but you may look through them.

If you have questions, you may email STAScholarshipFund@gmail.com.