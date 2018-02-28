SHS Students Against Gun Violence launch solidarity actions in wake of Parkland tragedy

A Walkout, march, and rally took place today at 8:17 a.m. to remember 17 victims

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

In response to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the epidemic of mass shootings in the United States, Somerville’s newly formed Students Against Gun Violence is launching actions which included today’s school walkout, march, and rally beginning at Somerville High School. At exactly 8:17 students over 300 students walked out of their classes and assembled outside the building. They all sat down in silence for the next 17 minutes in honor of the 17 Parkland victims. Protesters marched with signs down Highland Ave to the rally at Trum Field. Once they arrived at Trum field, students met with organizers who have set up tables with the contact info of legislators who will then be flooded with calls, emails, and letters lobbying for constructive action towards comprehensive gun control.

They are calling this “Walk Out Wednesday” and they plan to do this every Wednesday until the end of the school year.

The group’s Mission Statement includes the following:

In 2018 alone, the United States has experienced almost seven thousand gun related incidents resulting in the deaths of nearly two thousand Americans. The aftermath of every tragedy is the same: the men and women elected to represent us and our values call for change but still fail to take legitimate action. We refuse to remain complicit in the murders of our fellow Americans any longer. If we want to properly honor the victims of years past, Congress must work towards comprehensive gun control.