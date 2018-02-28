Mayor Joe Curtatone to represent the Elizabeth Warren Campaign at Somerville Caucus

On February 28, 2018

On Saturday, March 3, Mayor Joseph Curtatone will represent the Elizabeth Warren Campaign at the Somerville Caucus.

Democrats will convene at the Somerville High School at 11:00 a.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2018 MA Democratic State Convention, which will be held at the DCU Center in Worcester on June 1 and 2.

Delegates at the 2018 MA Democratic State Convention will determine which statewide candidates will be on the Democratic ticket in the 2018 Primary Election in September.

 
