City officials inquire into school shooting safety precautions

By Jim Clark

In the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting incident that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, two weeks ago, national, state, and civic leaders have been asking what can be done to curtail gun violence and assure the safety of students in particular and the general public across the board.

The City of Somerville has not excluded itself from addressing the problem, and a resolution put forward at the latest regular meeting of the Board of Alderman met the issue head on.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Alderman At-Large Wilfred N. Mbah, Ward 6 Alderman Lance L. Davis, and Ward 7 Alderman Katjana Ballantyne, asked that the Administration report to the Board on what is being done to prevent gun violence in our schools, including any active shooter training provided to teachers.

Speaking on the matter, Alderman Mbah told the Board, “This order came as a result of what has been happening throughout the nation, especially Parkland in Florida. I just want us to be prepared in the event of any similar occurrence.”

Mbah expressed his appreciation for the work that the Superintendent of Schools has been doing in addressing the matter. “I saw an email submitted today to us by Mr. Long which shows that the Schools Department is actually doing the best they can to protect our kids.”

The Parkland shooting on February 14 of this year, in which 17 high school students and school staff were killed, has sparked a firestorm of controversy across the nation as citizens and public officials debate what can and should be done to lessen the chances of similar tragedies occurring in the future.

From proposed gun control legislation to arming teachers in the classrooms, a wide range of responses to the issue have been advanced and debated.

The Board’s request for the administration’s response to the matter has been formally made.