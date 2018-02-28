ESCS Marimba Club performs for Board of Aldermen

The East Somerville Community School (ESCS) Marimba Club gave an exciting and energetic performance for the Board of Aldermen at Somerville City Hall on Thursday, February 8th. After the performance, Board President Katjana Ballantyne presented each student musician with an official citation, signed by all the Somerville Aldermen, celebrating the students’ commitment to musical excellence.

The school offered a sincere “thank you” to Ballantyne for her invitation to perform, and to the entire Board of Aldermen for the opportunity for the students to share their love of music with them and for their support of music education in the Somerville Public Schools. Members of the Marimba Club who performed included: Sheila Argueta (grade 5), Britney Flores (grade 8), Jimmy Hernandez Morales (grade 6), Noah Miller (grade 5), Sofia Parra Restrepo (grade 6), Elvin Salamanca Flores (grade 7), and Aliyah Vasquez (grade 6). Congratulations to these hardworking student musicians.