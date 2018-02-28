Ibbetson Street Press 20th Anniversary Reading

~ Photos by Olivia Huang

The Ibbetson Street Press, founded by Doug Holder, Richard Wilhelm, and Dianne Robitaille in 1998, held its 20th Anniversary Reading at the Central Branch of the Somerville Public Library on Thursday, February 22. A potluck supper preceded the reading.

Sam Cornish (former Boston Poet Laureate) opined about the press, “Ibbetson Press books are as varied and more provocative than most publications of poetry.”

Now affiliated with Endicott College, Ibbetson Street has highlighted emerging poets as well as established poets like Afaa Michael Weaver, Ted Kooser, Marge Piercy, Andrea Cohen, Jean Valentine, Brendan Galvin, Cornelius Eady, and many more. It has also has published over 100 books of poetry and memoirs. In addition, it has started a Young Poet Series at Endicott College that publishes the work of talented undergraduates.