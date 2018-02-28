 Somerville Union members rally at City Hall 

By Tom Bannister/Photos by Bobbie Toner

As the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Janus vs. AFSCME on Monday, Feb 26, about 75 union members and their supporters gathered at Somerville City Hall to say that regardless of any Supreme Court decision they will remain united because Somerville’s workers need good, union jobs more than ever.



The protest in Somerville was just one of hundreds of similar #WeRise actions held by working people across Massachusetts and the entire country.

Other elected officials attending included: State Rep. Christine Barber, Alderman Ben Ewen-Campen (Ward 2), Andre Green (school committee, Ward 4), Alderman Will MBah (at-large), Alderman Mark Neidergang (Ward 5), Alderman Mary Jo Rossetti (at-large), Alderman Bill White (at-large), candidate for Governor Bob Massey, and candidates for Lieutenant Governor Jimmy Tingle and Quentin Palfrey.

Participating union officials included IAFF Local 76 Secretary-Treasurer Bob Hodnett, Somerville Teachers Association President Jackie Lawrence, Mass Teachers Association VP Erik Champy, AFSCME Council 93 Executive Vice President Kevin Hanley, UFCW Local 1445 Reps Gene Giacobbe and Tony Flanagan.

Participants at the event vowed to stick together no matter the result of the Supreme Court case and fight for even more good, union jobs that can provide financial security for families, strengthen communities and boost the economy.

The event was sponsored by SEIU local 888, Somerville Municipal Employees Association, Fire Fighters Local 76, Firemen & Oilers/SEIU Local 3, Our Revolution Somerville, Good Jobs Somerville, and Somerville Stands Together.