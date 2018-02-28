Spinach and Ricotta Calzone

Calzones offer the perfect canvas for whatever flavors you desire. You can make it with cold cuts, spinach, broccoli rabe, collard greens, your favorite cheese, meatballs, and so on. It can be served as a meal with a green salad or as an appetizer. You can make ahead and serve at room temperature. The combinations are endless.

1 16oz package Pizza Dough

1 16oz package frozen Chopped Spinach, cooked and strained

1lb Ricotta Cheese

1/4 lb Genoa Salami sliced and cut into 1/2” pieces

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil, plus 2 teaspoons

1 Large Red Onion, thinly sliced

1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/2 Teaspoon Sugar

1/2 Cup Pecorino Romano, grated

1/4 Teaspoon freshly grated Nutmeg

1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground Black Pepper

In a 10” sauté pan, over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the sliced onion and salt. Cook down for 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Lower the heat to low, add the sugar, stir and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Preheat the oven to 400* and place the rack in the center of the oven.

Take out the dough and leave at room temperature. Cook the spinach according to the package. Let drain and cool. In a large bowl, combine the ricotta, salami, Pecorino, nutmeg and ground pepper and blend together.

Once the spinach is cool enough to handle, place it into a clean, cotton dish towel and bring the corners of the dish towel together and twist until all the liquid comes out. Place the spinach into the cheese mixture and blend well.

Taste the filling and adjust seasoning if needed. On a lightly floured surface, roll the pizza dough into a rectangle measuring 15” long by 10” wide. Coat the sheet pan with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Place the rolled dough onto the sheet pan.

Place the ricotta filling on one half of the dough leaving 1/2” border all around the edges. Spread the mixture evenly. Pull the other half of the dough and fold over onto the other side. Crimp the edges all around to seal the calzone.

Cut between 3 and 4, 1” vents into the top of the dough. Coat the calzone with the other teaspoon of olive oil. Place in the oven and bake until the crust is brown and set, about 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack for about 20 minutes. Slice and serve.

Serves between 4-6 people. Serve with a side of fresh salad. And yes, you can serve it with your favorite marinara sauce!

