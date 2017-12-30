REMINDER: City pairs youth with seniors, persons with disabilities for assistance with snow shoveling

Sign up now for winter 2017-18.

The City of Somerville is looking for Somerville teens to pair with residents in need of shoveling assistance during upcoming snow storms. Additionally, Somerville senior citizens and residents with disabilities may contact us to be added to the list. Teens and residents in need of assistance will be paired by the City, which has also arranged a payment structure depending on the residents’ needs. However, payment is handled independently between the resident and the teen with whom they are paired.

Applications are available online at www.somervillema.gov/snow, or by contacting one of the following staff members. Paper applications for seniors and persons with disabilities are also available at the Council on Aging, 167 Holland Street, and for teens at the City Hall Annex, 50 Evergreen Avenue, and the main office of Somerville High School. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit to a CORI background check to be eligible for the program.

Teens interested in signing up for shoveling jobs: Chris Hosman, CHosman@somervillema.gov, 617-625-6600 ext. 2406

Seniors and persons with disabilities in need of shoveling assistance: Connie Lorenti, CLorenti@somervillema.gov, 617-625-6600 ext. 2300.

For additional information, visit www.somervillema.gov/snow, or contact Chris Hosman at CHosman@somervillema.gov or 617-625-6600 ext. 2406.

